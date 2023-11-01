KPIT Technologies Q2 Results Review - Robust Execution; Resilient Outlook To Support Growth: Axis Securities

KPIT Technologies Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 1,199 crore in Q2 FY24, up 9.3% QoQ and 8.4% QoQ (in constant currency terms) which stood above our expectations.

The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 192 crore, reporting an encouraging growth of 10% on a QoQ basis. This was also above our expectations.

KPIT’s operating margins remained flat at 20% despite of wage hike in this quarter, which is commendable. The company’s net profit for Q2 FY24 stood at Rs 141 crore, registering a growth of 5% on a QoQ basis.