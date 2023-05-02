Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Supreme Industries, Mahindra Finance & More Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Kotak Mahindra Bank - Best-in-class franchise still needs to solve for deposits

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. delivered a strong beat, led by healthy loan growth (+18% YoY), reflation in net interest margins (up 28 bps QoQ), and lower-than-expected credit costs (20 bps annualised). Loan growth ex of wholesale was broad-based across segments, with continued traction in unsecured retail (10% of loans) in line with Kotak Mahindra Bank’s efforts to improve its share of high-yield products.

Deposit mobilisation picked up, primarily from term deposits, while current account and savings account saw a 50 bps QoQ decline to 52.8%. While Kotak Mahindra Bank’s move to chase supernormal yields through a higher mix of unsecured has merit, we see limited legs to incremental NIM reflation, given the challenge around an elevated loan-to-deposit ratio