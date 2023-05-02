Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Review - Business Growth Moderates; Margin Improves Further To 5.75%: Motilal Oswal

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. reported strong earnings growth in Q4 FY23. Standalone profit after tax rose 26% YoY to Rs 35 billion (16% beat), driven by lower opex and controlled provisions as pre-provision operating profit was up 39% YoY. Consolidated profit after tax grew 17% YoY to Rs 45.7 billion during the quarter.

Loan growth moderated sequentially to ~3%, while margin expanded further by 28 basis points QoQ to 5.75%. Current account and savings account ratio moderated 50bp QoQ to 52.8%. Gross slippages increased slightly to Rs 8.2 billion, of which Rs 2.2 billion were upgraded in Q4 FY23.

Healthy recoveries and upgrades led to a 12 bps/6 bps QoQ decline in the gross/net-non performing asset ratios.

Kotak Mahindra Bank reversed Rs 130 million of Covid related provisions; outstanding Covid-related provisions now stand at Rs 3.87 billion (12 bps of loans).