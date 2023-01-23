Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Review - Business Growth Robust; Margins Continue To Scale New Highs: Motilal Oswal
Kotak Mahindra Bank reported strong earnings in Q3 FY23.
Motilal Oswal Report
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. reported strong earnings in Q3 FY23. Standalone profit after tax rose 31% YoY to Rs 27.9 billion (5% beat), driven by healthy net interest income and controlled provisions as pre provision operating profit grew 43% YoY. Consolidated profit after tax grew 17% YoY to Rs 40.0 billion.
Loan growth remained strong, with margin further expanding by 30 bps QoQ to 5.47%. The current account and savings account ratio, though, moderated 290 bps QoQ to 53.3%.
Gross slippages moderated to Rs 7.5 billion, of which Rs 1.7 billion were upgraded in Q3 FY23. Healthy recoveries and upgrades led to an 18bp/12bp QoQ decline in the gross non-performing asset/net non performing asset ratios.
Kotak Mahindra Bank reversed Rs 376 million of Covid-related provisions; outstanding Covid-related provisions now stand at Rs 4.0 billion (13 bps of loans).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
