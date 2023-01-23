Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Results Review - Growth Momentum Continues; Asset Quality Improves: Axis Securities
Kotak Mahindra Bank continued its loan growth momentum, primarily driven by mortgages, personal loans, credit cards.
Axis Securities Report
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. continued its loan growth momentum at 23/6% YoY/QoQ, primarily driven by mortgages (up 29% YoY/ 4% QoQ), personal loans (up 70% YoY/ 10% QoQ) and credit cards (up 85% YoY/ 16% QoQ) with significant growth across categories.
With robust growth in advances and net interest margin reported at 5.47% (an expansion of 30 bps), Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net interest income reported growth of 30%/11% YoY/QoQ.
Other income grew by 54% YoY largely driven by 24% YoY growth in the fee income. Opex inched up by 30/12% YoY/QoQ primarily driven by a sharp rise in other opex by 35% YoY. As a result, the cost/income ratio increased by 90 bps to 50.3%.
However, strong NIM expansion. robust NII growth, provisions at similar levels (QoQ), and reduced restructured book (0.25% of advances versus 0.34% QoQ) allowed Kotak Mahindra Bank to report profit after tax at Rs 2,792 crore (up by 31/8% YoY/QoQ).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
