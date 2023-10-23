Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results Review - Strong Quarter; MD, CEO Approved By RBI: Prabhudas Lilladher

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. saw a good quarter; core preo-provision operating profit beat our estimate by 12.5% owing to better net interest margin, fees and lower opex.

Momentum continues in loan growth (+6.0% QoQ) that was broad based. Asset quality saw a minor blip as gross slippages were higher. Savings account was flat QoQ as focus is on scaling up ‘AcitvMoney’ and aim is to retain SA customers at rates lower to term deposit.

Overhang relating to Managing Direct and Chief Executive Officer position goes away with Mr. Ashok Vaswani being approved by Rerserve Bank of India. His nomination suggests bank’s long term focus on digital retail banking.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is a solid banking franchise with strong balance sheet, prudent credit practices and attractive return on asset profile of 2.2-2.3% (ICICI Bank Ltd. 2.0%). However, over last two-three years, earnings quality of ICICI Bank has been superior with likely core return on equity at 17% (Kotak Mahindra Bank 14%).

We trim multiple to 3.3 times (3.5 times earlier) but roll forward to September-25 core adjusted book value, maintaining SOTP based target price at Rs 2,250. Retain ‘Buy’.