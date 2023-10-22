Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results Review - One-Offs Impact Net Interest Margin; Upgrade To 'Buy': Dolat Capital
Cost of fund remains industry best; ‘ActivMoney’ aiding deposit growth.
Dolat Capital Report
Kotak Mahindra Bank reported In-line quarter with net interest income and profit after tax growth of 23%/24% YoY respectively, net interest margin at 5.2% (-35 basis points QoQ), and return on asset of 2.45%. Advances growth at 6% QoQ was better than expected. Exluding of one-offs and higher liquidity buffers, NIM decline would be ~20-25 basis points.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan growth was broad based and deposits growth at 4% QoQ was healthy. asset quality trends were in-line with credit costs at 45 bps.
With most credit cards/personal loan sourcing from existing-to-bank customers, management is not concerned over its unsecured book.
Tweaking estimates, we roll over to September-25E and upgrade to 'Buy' with unchanged target price of Rs 2230, valuing standalone bank at three times adjusted book value (four times including subs).
Upgrade is driven by correction in stock price in recent months. Clarity on management transition with the Chief Executive Officer appointment also works in favor of stock.
Risks to our view:
Lower than expected growth and NIM, higher than expected rise in cost of fund and opex.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
