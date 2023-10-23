Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results Review - Margin Under Pressure While Bank Gets New CEO: Yes Securities

Activmoney remains the key source of deposit mobilization for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., which is sort of middle path for the bank:

Total deposits were up 23% YoY driven by term deposits. Activmoney deposits are up 28%, with some retail savings account shifting to Activmoney deposits.

The cost of Activmoney is still than that of term deposits with card rates for term deposits being seven-ish in the one-three year bucket. The current account and savings account ratio stood at 48.3%. Management alluded to further margin decline but not as sharp as that seen in Q2: For the quarter, while yield on advances has remained stable, the cost of deposits has moved up by 20 bps.

Net interest margin was also impacted on sequential basis by one-offs amounting to 14-15 basis points. The impact of incremental cash reserve ratio will not be there going forward.

Secondly, this quarter has seen excess liquidity, which will be reduced going forward. Furthermore, in earning assets, the share of advances has declined, which will normalise upward. The average tenure of liabilities is 10-11 months, implying that most of the repricing is done. A quarter or so more of repricing remains.

Ashok Vaswani has been approved by the RBI as the new MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank:

He must join the bank no later than January 01, 2024. The current CEO’s term expires in November-end and the bank will apply for an extension, not violating the new CEO’s deadline for joining. The incoming CEO has highly stellar global experience as the CEO of Barclays UK and the CEO of Citigroup Asia-Pacific.

However, it is not readily clear how this would be a major advantage for an India-focused bank.

We maintain a less-than-bullish ‘Add’ rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with an unchanged price target of Rs 2050:

We value the standalone bank at 2.7 times FY25 price/book value for an FY24E/25E/26E return on equity profile of 13.1/13.5%/14.0%. We assign a value of Rs 585 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP.