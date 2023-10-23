Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results Review - Core Earnings Growth Outlook Remains Weak: Systematix

We introduce FY26 estimates, rollover forecasts to December 2025 and retain our 'Hold' rating with Dec-24 target price of Rs 1,940 (from 2,165) valuing the standalone bank at 2.4 times Dec'25 adjusted book value per share and assigning Rs 515 per share for its holding in the subsidiaries.

We estimate a core profit before tax (excluding trading gains) FY23-26 compound annual growth rate of 8% after factoring in NIM impact from elevated funding cost pressures and higher credit costs on normalisation of credit cycle.

In our view, while the new CEO has a diversified experience in running businesses and technology initiatives at global banks, the recent CEO transitions at other similar Indian banks highlights three main challenges -