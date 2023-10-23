Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results Review - Core Earnings Growth Outlook Remains Weak: Systematix
Reported net interest margin declined -35 bp QoQ to 5.15% as yields on advances remained largely flattish.
Systematix Research Report
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. reported Q2 FY24 earnings of Rs 31.9 billion (+24% YoY, - 7.6% QoQ) which was almost in-line with estimates of Rs 32.8 billion. Key highlights for the quarter were:
Kotak Mahindra Bank received Reserve Bank of India approval for the appointment of Mr. Ashok Vaswani as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank. He will replace Mr. Dipak Gupta, the current interim CEO, by Jan 2024. Ashok is an external hire and comes with varied experience of leading businesses for Citi and Barclays globally.
advances growth of 18% YoY, 6% QoQ with 73% of incremental growth contributed by retail; unsecured retail at 11% of portfolio contributing 17% of incremental growth.
deposit growth of 23% YoY,4% QoQ driven by term deposit growth at 5% QoQ, with its high cost term deposit sweep account (28% QOQ) continuing to cannibalize its low cost savings account deposits (flat QoQ).
Reported net interest margin declined -35 bp QoQ to 5.15% as yields on advances remained largely flattish while cost of funds increased +42 bp QoQ due to significant increase in high cost deposits (current account and savings account ratio down at 48.3% from 52.8% at FY23 end).
Cost to income was elevated at 46.5% (+197 bp QoQ) due to higher promotional activity and tech-related investments.
credit costs were flattish QoQ with gross/net non performing assets at 1.7%/0.4% stable QOQ.
return ratios remained strong with Q2 FY24 return on asset at 2.45%.
We introduce FY26 estimates, rollover forecasts to December 2025 and retain our 'Hold' rating with Dec-24 target price of Rs 1,940 (from 2,165) valuing the standalone bank at 2.4 times Dec'25 adjusted book value per share and assigning Rs 515 per share for its holding in the subsidiaries.
We estimate a core profit before tax (excluding trading gains) FY23-26 compound annual growth rate of 8% after factoring in NIM impact from elevated funding cost pressures and higher credit costs on normalisation of credit cycle.
In our view, while the new CEO has a diversified experience in running businesses and technology initiatives at global banks, the recent CEO transitions at other similar Indian banks highlights three main challenges -
Indian market differs from other markets,
managing relationships with stakeholders like RBI becomes critical - prior experience would help.
managing attrition of key management personnel considering two executive directors were speculated to be in the reckoning for the top post.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
