Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results Review - Business Growth Steady; NIMs Contract 35 Basis Points: Motilal Oswal

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. reported a mixed quarter, with a 4% beat in profit after tax and a 35 basis point QoQ drop in net interest margin. Standalone profit after tax grew 24% YoY to Rs 32 billion, driven by higher fee income and trading gains of Rs 1.5 billion. Consolidated profit after tax grew 24% YoY to Rs 44.6 billion.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest income grew 23% YoY to Rs 63 billion (in line), aided by stronger-than-expected loan growth (19% YoY) as NIMs moderated 35 bp QoQ.

Deposit growth was steady, though the current account and savings account mix moderated 70 bp QoQ due to a shift in SA deposits toward the newly launched ActivMoney product.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's gross slippages increased 9% QoQ to Rs 13 billion; however, healthy recoveries and upgrades enabled 5bp/3bp improvements in gross/net nn-performing asset ratios to 1.72%/0.37%.

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Mr. Ashok Vaswani as the next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank for three years. Mr. Vaswani has over three-and-ahalf decades of experience working at multinational banks, initially at Citigroup and more recently at Barclays in executive positions. We believe that execution under the new CEO will remain a key monitorable to assess the stock’s performance over the near term.

We increase our FY24/FY25 profit after tax estimates by 5%/7%, reflecting strong other income and controlled opex. Maintain 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 1,900.