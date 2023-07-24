Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Review - Earnings Momentum Remains Strong: Dolat Capital

BQPrimeResearch ReportsKotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Review - Earnings Momentum Remains Strong: Dolat Capital
Cost of fund remains industry best; ‘ActivMoney’ to drive deposits growth.

24 Jul 2023, 10:58 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Exterior of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (Source: Vijay Sarape/ BQ Prime)</p></div>
Exterior of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (Source: Vijay Sarape/ BQ Prime)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Dolat Capital Report

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. reported healthy quarter with net interest income growth of 33% YoY, net interest margin at 5.6 (-18 basis points QoQ), and strong non-core other income aiding return on asset of 2.8%.

Healthy loan growth at 3% QoQ/17% YoY driven by unsecured retail (personal loan, credit card, micro finance) (9%), and corporate (7%).

Deposits grew by 22% YoY/6% QoQ, driven by term deposits (up 15% QoQ). Cost of savings account declined by 14 basis points QoQ to 3.6%.

Factoring slightly better other income, maintain 'Accumulate' at Rs 2230, valuing standalone bank at 3.3 times FY25E adjusted book value (4.2 times including subs). At 2.9 times standalone, bank get a premium owing to its higher NIM/return on asset prospects.

Risks to our view: Lower than expected growth and NIM, higher than expected rise in cost of fund and opex.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Dolat Capital Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1FY24 Result Update.pdf
