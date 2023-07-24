Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Review - Earnings Momentum Remains Strong: Dolat Capital
Cost of fund remains industry best; ‘ActivMoney’ to drive deposits growth.
Dolat Capital Report
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. reported healthy quarter with net interest income growth of 33% YoY, net interest margin at 5.6 (-18 basis points QoQ), and strong non-core other income aiding return on asset of 2.8%.
Healthy loan growth at 3% QoQ/17% YoY driven by unsecured retail (personal loan, credit card, micro finance) (9%), and corporate (7%).
Deposits grew by 22% YoY/6% QoQ, driven by term deposits (up 15% QoQ). Cost of savings account declined by 14 basis points QoQ to 3.6%.
Factoring slightly better other income, maintain 'Accumulate' at Rs 2230, valuing standalone bank at 3.3 times FY25E adjusted book value (4.2 times including subs). At 2.9 times standalone, bank get a premium owing to its higher NIM/return on asset prospects.
Risks to our view: Lower than expected growth and NIM, higher than expected rise in cost of fund and opex.
