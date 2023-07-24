Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Review - Core Pre-Tax Earnings Growth Outlook Fails To Enthuse: Systematix

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. reported Q1 FY24 earnings of Rs 34.5 billion, up 67% YoY and down 1% QoQ. The key highlight of the result was the strong deposit mobilisation, aided by the influx of two-thousand-rupee notes coupled with the pull towards its higher deposit rate sweep term deposits.

Advances growth lagged deposit growth sequentially, driven by retail and large corporate advances whilst small and medium enterprise and agri loans declined.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's reported net interest margins declined 18 basis points QoQ, due to 32 bps QoQ spike in the cost of deposits, while non-interest income registered a strong growth due to higher dividends from subsidiaries and trading gains.

Excluding trading gains, core operating profit would have increased 29% YoY and 1% QoQ.