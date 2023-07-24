Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Review - Core Pre-Tax Earnings Growth Outlook Fails To Enthuse: Systematix
Deposit mobilisation was the key highlight of the result.
Systematix Research Report
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. reported Q1 FY24 earnings of Rs 34.5 billion, up 67% YoY and down 1% QoQ. The key highlight of the result was the strong deposit mobilisation, aided by the influx of two-thousand-rupee notes coupled with the pull towards its higher deposit rate sweep term deposits.
Advances growth lagged deposit growth sequentially, driven by retail and large corporate advances whilst small and medium enterprise and agri loans declined.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's reported net interest margins declined 18 basis points QoQ, due to 32 bps QoQ spike in the cost of deposits, while non-interest income registered a strong growth due to higher dividends from subsidiaries and trading gains.
Excluding trading gains, core operating profit would have increased 29% YoY and 1% QoQ.
With this note, we resume coverage of the stock with a 'Hold' rating and target price of Rs 2,165, valuing the standalone bank at 3.1 times FY25 adjusted book value per share and assigning Rs 515 per share for its holding in the subsidiaries.
We estimate a core profit before tax compound annual growth rate, excluding of trading gains, of 5% over FY23-25E due to anticipated net interest margin pressures, elevated opex and normalizing credit costs.
Whilst the stock has been broadly flattish since December 2020, we retain our rating due to expensive valuation and our modest outlook on its core pre-tax earnings growth.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
