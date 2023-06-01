KNR Constructions Q4 Results Review - Modest Growth Outlook Ahead: ICICI Direct
KNR is one of the prime beneficiaries of the roads and water segment.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
KNR Constructions Ltd. reported better than expected execution.
Standalone revenue improved 16.3% YoY to Rs 1175.6 crore, aided by execution of back-to-back contracts during the quarter.
Ebitda margin was at 18% (down 255 basis points) owing to revenue mix. Effectively, Ebitda at Rs 212 crore, was up ~2% YoY. At the net level, reported profit after tax was at Rs 128.6 crore, up 14% YoY.
Key triggers for future price performance:
KNR is one of the prime beneficiaries of the roads and water segment.
We expect the company to report ~9% compound annual growth rate during FY23-25E with margin to moderate to ~17-18%, given the modest growth outlook by the company.
A key trigger for the company would be order inflows, which will improve execution visibility ahead.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.