KNR Constructions - Awaiting New Order Inflows; Outlook Bright: Motilal Oswal

KNR Constructions Ltd. currently has an unexecuted order book of ~Rs 80 billion (two times of FY23 revenue). The company is expecting new order inflows of Rs 40-50 billion in FY24, which should improve its growth visibility beyond FY25.

The order pipeline of Rs 450 billion is robust, and management is confident of achieving sizeable order inflows in FY24E despite the upcoming busy election schedule.

KNR Construction is actively exploring opportunities for project bidding in various states and is also contemplating potential expansion into other infra sectors. While there have been challenges in the execution of irrigation projects, KNR Construction foresees a possible improvement in project execution in the upcoming months.

Management is expecting improved execution during H2 FY24 driven by the road segment. The company is targeting to clock a revenue of Rs 40 billion in FY24E with margins in the range of 18-19%.

While order inflows have been muted, the robust tender pipeline in the roads sector has the potential to translate into healthy order inflows in the coming months.

This would offer a better growth outlook beyond FY25.

The diversification into other regions and in select other infra verticals could also help order inflows. Based on the existing order book of Rs 80 billion, we expect KNR Construction to achieve a revenue compound annual growth rate of 11% over FY23-25, with an Ebitda margin ranging between 18% and 19%.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 315.