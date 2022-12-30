KNR Constructions - A Strong Order Pipeline To Tender A Bright Prospect: Motilal Oswal

We delved deep into the open tender pipeline for roads segment (at Rs 1,144 billion currently, and translating into 4,100 kms of projects) and concluded that KNR Constructions Ltd.’s growth visibility beyond FY24 is likely to brighten notably.

While the order inflows over the last couple of years have been tepid, we believe this strong tender pipeline can translate into decent order inflows for the company in the coming months.

KNR is currently having an order book of Rs 80 billion and is aiming for Rs 30–40 billion of order wins in the remaining months of FY23. Though the management is also looking to bid in other regions within India, its focus area would continue to remain on the roads segment.

KNR is likely to go slow on bidding for Irrigation projects until its pending irrigation order book is executed and payments are received from authorities.

The company would likely experience muted execution in FY23 due to heavy monsoons and delayed ramp-up in execution (from FY24 onwards) for several projects. However, it has the best balance sheet among the mid-cap road engineering, procurement and construction companies.

KNR continues to follow an asset-light model and has reinforced its balance sheet further by monetising the hybrid-annuity-model projects