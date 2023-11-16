KNR Construction Q2 Results Review - Inline; Focusing On Diversification Of Order Book: Motilal Oswal

KNR Construction Ltd. did not secure any major orders in H1 FY24 and the current order book stands at ~ Rs 75 billion. The order pipeline is decent at Rs 450 billion, with the company expecting Rs 20-30 billion in new project wins in FY24 (earlier guidance of Rs 40- 50 billion).

KNR Construction is exploring opportunities in various states for bidding projects and is also considering selective bidding across other infrastructure verticals. KNR expects improvements in project execution in the irrigation order book over coming months.