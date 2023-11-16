KNR Construction Q2 Results Review - Inline; Focusing On Diversification Of Order Book: Motilal Oswal
KNR Construction has an overall equity requirement of Rs 5.8 billion for its HAM projects.
Motilal Oswal Report
KNR Construction Ltd. did not secure any major orders in H1 FY24 and the current order book stands at ~ Rs 75 billion. The order pipeline is decent at Rs 450 billion, with the company expecting Rs 20-30 billion in new project wins in FY24 (earlier guidance of Rs 40- 50 billion).
KNR Construction is exploring opportunities in various states for bidding projects and is also considering selective bidding across other infrastructure verticals. KNR expects improvements in project execution in the irrigation order book over coming months.
Revenues grew 11.1% YoY to ~ Rs 9.4 billion in Q2 FY24 (5% above our estimate). The execution was strong considering the monsoon period and was primarily driven by the execution of road projects.
Ebitda stood at Rs 1.7 billion (in line). Ebitda margin stood at 17.7% (our estimate 18%) in Q2 FY24. In line with the decent operational performance, adjusted profit after tax stood at ~ Rs 1 billion, 13% above our estimate (-7% YoY and -9% QoQ).
The order inflow has been muted to date; however, the tender pipeline remains robust. In line with muted awarding activity by National Highways Authority of India in H1 FY24, KNR has reduced its order inflow guidance to FY24 from Rs 20-30 billion. With the existing order book of Rs 75 billion, we expect an 11% compound annual growth rate in revenue over FY23-25.
Ebitda margin is expected to be around 18%. We marginally increase our earning per share estimates by 4%/5% for FY24/FY25. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 320 (SoTP-based).
We value the engineering, procurement and construction business at price/earning of 16 times on FY25E EPS and build, operate, transfer assets at one time investment value.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
