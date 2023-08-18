KNR Construction Q1 Results Review - Strong Business Strategy To Improve Performance: Nirmal Bang
The management has provided a revenue guidance of Rs 40 billion for FY24.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
KNR Constructions Ltd.'s revenue came in (actual/estimated: Rs 9,296 million/Rs 10,732 million) and Ebitda (actual/estimated: Rs 1,733 million/Rs 1,914 million). The overall industry was impacted by the slow bidding process in Q1 FY24.
The management guided for a 2-2.5% decline in Ebitda margin for FY24, due to reduced execution in the irrigation business and a rise in material costs.
We still believe KNR Construction is a good investment as it has low leverage, a good book-to-bill ratio (three times), stable operational cash flow; and effective working capital management.
Based on actual investments made, we value the standalone company at 15 times June-25E profit after tax and the asset business at one time price/book to arrive at a target price of Rs 299.
