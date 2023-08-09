KIMS Q1 Results Review - Inline Ebitda; Expansion Plan On Track: Prabhudas Lilladher
Healthy average revenue per occupied bed; steady occupancy.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.'s Q1 operating performance was inline with our estimate; reported Ebitda growth of 15% YoY (down 4% QoQ) to Rs 1.6 billion.
KIMS’ robust cost control, low capital intensive set-up and value accretive acquisitions have ensured good profitability in the past (with Ebitda growth of 40% compound annual growth rate over FY18-22).
Also recent acquisitions of Sunshine, Nashik and Nagpur are value accretive which will continue to aid growth momentum, in our view. We expect 16% Ebitda CAGR over FY23-25E with best in class return ratios of 20%/23% return on equity/return on capital employed.
Our FY24E and FY25E Ebitda estimates broadly remain unchanged. We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with a revised target price of Rs. 2,000/share based on 24 times enterprise value/Ebitda. At current market price, stock is trading at 21.7 times EV/Ebitda (adjusted for partner’s stake) and 35 times price/earning on FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Max Healthcare Q1 Results Review - Improved Realisation Per Bed Drives Earnings Growth: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.