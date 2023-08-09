KIMS Q1 Results Review - Inline Ebitda; Expansion Plan On Track: Prabhudas Lilladher

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.'s Q1 operating performance was inline with our estimate; reported Ebitda growth of 15% YoY (down 4% QoQ) to Rs 1.6 billion.

KIMS’ robust cost control, low capital intensive set-up and value accretive acquisitions have ensured good profitability in the past (with Ebitda growth of 40% compound annual growth rate over FY18-22).

Also recent acquisitions of Sunshine, Nashik and Nagpur are value accretive which will continue to aid growth momentum, in our view. We expect 16% Ebitda CAGR over FY23-25E with best in class return ratios of 20%/23% return on equity/return on capital employed.

Our FY24E and FY25E Ebitda estimates broadly remain unchanged. We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with a revised target price of Rs. 2,000/share based on 24 times enterprise value/Ebitda. At current market price, stock is trading at 21.7 times EV/Ebitda (adjusted for partner’s stake) and 35 times price/earning on FY25E.