KFin Technologies - More Diversified Among Capital Market Players: ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage
Initiate with Buy' and target price of Rs 450 based on 30 times FY25E earnings per share of Rs 15.
ICICI Securities Report
Investment Rationale
We expect KFin Technologies Ltd.'s operating revenues to register a compound annual growth rate of 11% between FY23- 25 driven by-
9% CAGR growth in domestic mutual fund solutions business. For the domestic MF business, we expect average assets under management growth of 12% from FY23-25 and expect yields to decline by 1 basis point each year from 0.039% in FY23 to 0.037% in FY25E,
issuer solution business is expected see a CAGR of 12% driven by the positive outlook for capital market activity,
other investors solution business is expect to deliver strong 25% CAGR and
other operating revenues is expected to see a CAGR of 10%.
We expect an operating expenses CAGR of 8% resulting in Ebitda margin improvement from 41% in FY23 to 44% in FY25E.
We expect overall profit after tax to grow by 14% CAGR to Rs 2.5 billion through FY23-FY25E. We have assigned 30 times multiple on basis of sustainable earnings growth outlook and average return on equity of 24% between FY23-25.
About the stock
KFin is a leading technology-driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital market ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and South-East Asia.
KFin is India’s largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds, based on the number of asset management company clients serviced. It provided services to 26 out of 45 AMCs in India as of March 2023, representing 58% market share in terms of the number of AMC clients.
KFin offers services to asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investments fund, wealth managers and pension funds as well as corporate issuers in India, besides servicing clients in South-East Asia, Hong Kong and Canada.
Further, through its acquisition of Hexagram, KFin serves two fund administration clients across AMCs, insurance, pension funds, and AIFs.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
