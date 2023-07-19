KFin Technologies - More Diversified Among Capital Market Players: ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage

Investment Rationale

We expect KFin Technologies Ltd.'s operating revenues to register a compound annual growth rate of 11% between FY23- 25 driven by-

9% CAGR growth in domestic mutual fund solutions business. For the domestic MF business, we expect average assets under management growth of 12% from FY23-25 and expect yields to decline by 1 basis point each year from 0.039% in FY23 to 0.037% in FY25E, issuer solution business is expected see a CAGR of 12% driven by the positive outlook for capital market activity, other investors solution business is expect to deliver strong 25% CAGR and other operating revenues is expected to see a CAGR of 10%.

We expect an operating expenses CAGR of 8% resulting in Ebitda margin improvement from 41% in FY23 to 44% in FY25E.

We expect overall profit after tax to grow by 14% CAGR to Rs 2.5 billion through FY23-FY25E. We have assigned 30 times multiple on basis of sustainable earnings growth outlook and average return on equity of 24% between FY23-25.