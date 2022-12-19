KFin Technologies IPO - Well Positioned In Asset Servicing Platform Business: ICICI Direct

As on September 30, 2022, KFin Technologies Ltd. is India’s largest investor solutions provider (based on number of asset management company clients serviced) servicing 24 out of 41 AMCs in India, representing 59% of market share based on number of AMC clients.

KFin is servicing 301 funds of 192 asset managers in India as on September 2022, representing 30% market share based on number of alternative investment funds serviced.

As on September 30, 2022, KFin is the only investor and issuer solution provider in India that offers services to domestic asset managers, corporate issuers in India and services overseas clients in South East Asia and Hong Kong.

KFin is one of the three operating central record keeping agencies for the National Pension System in India.

As per a Crisil Report, the Indian MF industry’s AUM is projected to grow at ~14% compound annual growth rate and AIF industry to grow at 27-29% CAGR in FY22-27. The company is aiming for acquisitions to expand its platform, services and acquire new clients to drive accelerated growth by leveraging its market access.

KFin’s value added services have helped to increase wallet share with existing clients. Thus, the company intends to further deepen client relationship by offering multiple platform solutions.