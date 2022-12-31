Key Highlights From The RBI Report On Trends And Progress Of Banking In India For FY22: Nirmal Bang
The consolidated balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks has witnessed double-digit growth after a gap of seven years.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Following are the key highlights from the Reserve Bank of India's report on trends and progress of banking in India for FY22: The key takeaways are:
consolidated balance sheet - growth came in double digits after seven years,
capital to risk (weighted) assets ratio - capital position of scheduled commercial banks remained strong at 16.8% in FY22 versus 16.3% in FY21,
asset quality - continued to register improvement, with gross non-performing asset at 5.8% in FY22 compared to the peak of 7.3% in FY21; it further declined to 5% as on H1 FY23.
The consolidated balance sheet of SCBs has witnessed double-digit growth after a gap of seven years. On the liabilities side, deposits growth moderated from the Covid-19 induced precautionary surge. On the asset side, the system reported a pick-up in credit in FY22 and has continued the momentum in FY23. At the same time, investments slowed down compared to FY21. The public sector undertakings still hold a majority share in the consolidated balance sheet, accounting for 62% of total outstanding deposits and 58% of total loans and advances extended by SCBs.
