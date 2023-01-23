Kewal Kiran Clothing Q3 Review - Healthy Retail Expansion; Killer Continues To Dominate: ICICI Securities

We like the continued outperformance in Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.’s Killer franchise and the visibly higher aggression towards retail expansion in this format.

Even though meaningful improvement (18% YoY versus 9% YoY in Q2 FY23) in realisation is encouraging (benefits of price hikes and mix improvement), underperformance in volumes (down 2% YoY versus 18% in Q2 FY23) is a matter of concern.

We understand that the price hikes executed by Kewal Kiran (especially in jeans, which account for ~50% of sales) have been competitive (lower than the top competition, e.g. Levis, Pepe, etc.).

As a result, operating margins were impacted (gross margin remains below pre-Covid levels). However, we believe this situation will also enable Kewal Kiran to gain market share from the competition.

Expansion of exclusive brand outlets continues to be aggressive (~28-30% growth) primarily led by the Killer brand. Operating margins remained healthy during the quarter.