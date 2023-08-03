Kewal Kiran Clothing Q1 Results Review - Confidence Amplified: ICICI Securities
Decent revenue print led by volume; retail expansion on track.
ICICI Securities Report
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.’s revenue performance (at 15% YoY) was in the top quartile of the overall retail sector. It was driven by both higher volume and average selling price.
This was largely due to revenue outperformance in Jeans segment, which enjoys higher ASP (likely price hike), at portfolio level.
We like the retail channels’ continued revenue outperformance (versus nonretail channel) led by strong exclusive brand outlet store additions.
Overall retail expansion rate (at 19%YoY) is healthy. Killer franchise continues to gain success (added 27 stores), while K-Lounge rationalisation (closed 21 doors – which includes conversion to Killer Franchise) inspires confidence in relative success of the Killer franchise.
Operating margins remained at healthy levels. Maintain 'Buy'.
