KEI Industries - Growth Momentum To Continue: Prabhudas Lilladher

We introduce FY26 estimates and upgrade KEI Industries Ltd. to ‘Buy’ from 'Hold' as we roll forward to September-25E, revised target price of Rs 2908 at 33 times FY26 earnings per share (Rs 2,319 earlier).

We met management of KEI Industries to gauge the demand, competitive scenario and capacity constraints. The company has maintained its healthy revenue growth guidance at 16-17% and expects 11% plus margins in the near term, given strong demand outlook in sectors like infra/railway/data centres etc.

We are positive for long term given-

focus on diversification of product portfolio and de-risking business (retail accounts for ~44% with target to reach 48-50% in FY24), scale-up in distribution network (1,910 dealers, will grow by 7-8% per annum), healthy balance sheet with net cash of Rs 4 billion (including acceptances) by March 2023 and strong order book of Rs 35.7 billion across domestic and export engineering, procurement and construction and cables businesses.

We expect revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 16.7%/20.3%/21.3% over FY23-26E.