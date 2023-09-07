KEI Industries - Capacity Expansion To Drive Future Growth: Nirmal Bang
KEI currently a debt-free company and going forward internal cash accruals will be utilized for capex as well as working capital
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
We hosted the management of KEI Industries Ltd. The company highlighted the strong growth opportunity in the wire and cable business due to elevated government and private capex as well as strong renewables and infrastructure led export demand for cables.
Management highlighted that in the past 15 years, KEI grew at a compound annual growth rate of 14% and in the next 10 years it is expected to clock a CAGR of ~16- 17%.
KEI is currently a debt-free company and going forward internal cash accruals will be utilised for capex as well as working capital requirements.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
