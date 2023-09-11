KEC International - Robust Order Book; Execution Remains Key: Nirmal Bang
Strong order book, scalability potential in the civil segment and margin improvement from historic lows are the key positives.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
We hosted the management of KEC International Ltd. as part of our virtual investor conference to gain insights into the current business environment, ordering outlook, commodity costs and supply chain headwinds, besides the company’s outlook.
KEC is targeting topline of Rs 200 billion in FY24 on the back of execution of a robust order book, with Ebitda margin expected at ~7%. KEC is also targeting an order intake of Rs 250 billion for FY24.
Outlook over the medium term remains strong, underpinned by execution of a robust order book. With exposure to legacy projects largely reduced, we expect margin improvement to continue in the near term as KEC commences execution of projects booked at current commodity prices.
We continue to maintain 'Accumulate' on KEC with a target price of Rs 705, valuing it at 15 times June-25E earnings per share.
