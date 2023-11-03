KEC International Q2 Review - Robust Execution But An Elevated Debt Level Poses Concerns: Axis Securities

KEC International Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers in Q2 FY24 with revenues at Rs 4,499 crore (up 11% YoY), Ebitda of Rs 274 crore, up 54% YoY (below expectation), and profit after tax of Rs 56 crore, up 1% YoY (below expectations).

PAT was impacted owing to higher finance charges during the quarter. KEC International's Ebitda stood at 6.1% in Q2 FY24 versus 4.4% in Q2 FY23. Interest costs were higher by 39% on a YoY basis on account of an increase in debt levels and higher interest costs.

The order book break up is as follows: 48% from transmission and distribution, 33% from civil, 13% from railways, 2% from solar, 2% from oil and gas, and 2% from cables. The non-T&D and T&D share in the order intake currently stands at 52:48, indicating a decreasing dependency on the T&D segment.