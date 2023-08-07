KEC International Q1 Results Review - Healthy Outlook; Margin Revival On Cards: Prabhudas Lilladher

KEC International Ltd. reported healthy performance with consolidated revenue growth of 27.9% YoY and Ebitda margins expansion of 68 basis points YoY to 5.8%.

Ebitda margins are likely to further expand from H2 FY23 onwards, with completion of low margin legacy orders and healthy SAE brazil performance.

Interest cost as % of sales were at higher level at 3.7% due to higher interest rate and sequential increase in net debt (Rs 36.7 billion Rs 28.7 billion in Q4 FY24).

Net working capital days stands at 126 days as on Q1 FY24 and targets to bring it down to 110 days by FY24. Management maintained its FY24 guidance for revenue of ~Rs 200 billion with Ebitda margin of ~7% and order inflows of Rs 250 billion.

We remain positive on KEC International for long term given its-

strong order book, healthy execution momentum, strong T&D outlook and revenue visibility from non-T&D segments like civil, railways, oil and gas etc.

The stock is currently trading at price-to-earning of 32.1 times/15.3 times FY24/25E.

We revise our FY24/25E by -2%/-3.3%, factoring in higher interest cost and business mix. We revise our target price to Rs 645 (Rs 578 earlier), valuing it at PE of 15 times FY25E (13 times earlier), owing to improved domestic T&D outlook and confidence on improving SAE performance.

However due to recent sharp run up in stock price we change our rating to ‘Hold’ from 'Accumulate'.