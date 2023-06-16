KEC International - Looking At Better Margins For FY24: HDFC Securities
Substantial debt reduction and margin recovery are key for rerating.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Given rich valuation, a debt-heavy balance sheet, elevated working capital and weak profitability, we maintain our 'Reduce' rating on the stock, while increasing the target price to Rs 433/share (13 times March-24E earnings per share).
We attended the KEC International Ltd. annual investor conference for FY23. We noted the following key takeaways from the call:
KEC International has guided for an order inflow of Rs 250 billion for FY24, of which FY-TD24 order inflow stands at Rs 25.9 billion (~10.3% of FY24 guidance);
with completion of largely all legacy (loss-making engineering, procurement and construction) projects by H1 FY24, the SAE projects are expected to achieve a positive profit before tax margin from H2 FY24;
it guided for FY24 revenue of Rs 200 billion plus with Ebitda margins of 6/8% in H1/H2 FY24. This shall result in an FY24 Ebitda margin of ~7%;
it guided FY24 debt to be at similar levels i.e. ~Rs 50 billion, as of March 2023. Further, the FY24 interest cost will be 2.5-2.6% of FY24 revenue;
management has guided that it would bring net working capital days down to 110 by FY24-end.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
