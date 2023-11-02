Kaynes Technology Q2 Results Review - Strong Order Book, Semicon Foray Provide Hefty Prospects: Systematix

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. Q2 (revenue/profit after tax up 32%/54% YoY) missed consensus estimates by 10-15%. Weak margin was due to supply of prototype products to newly added customers.

Despite weak H1, management sounded confident to achieve Rs 17-18 billion revenue (H1 Rs 6.6 billion) and 15%+ Ebitda margin (H1 13.5%) in FY24.

Strong order book position (Rs 34.6 billion, 3.1 times FY23 revenue), addition of large global customers and foray in semiconductors provide vast potential of Kaynes for a decade.

We retain our FY25 earnings estimates and expect 34%/33%/40% compound annual growth rate in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-25E (FY20-23: 45%/60%/116%), driven by all the verticals, with stable Ebitda margin (~15%) and healthy 26% return on invested capital.

Operating cash flow/Ebitda is aimed at 50%. While we remain constructive on robust prospects of Kaynes, after 140% returns in last six months and at 72 times FY25E price/earning on current market price, we downgrade our rating to 'Hold' with a revised target price of Rs 2,573 (earlier Rs 2,251), based on 80 times FY25E P/E.

High multiple is due to Its planned foray into emerging businesses (semiconductor assembly and testing, printed circuit board manufacturing) which provides vast growth opportunities in coming years.