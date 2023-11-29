Kaynes - Execution Superiority In A Favorable Ecosystem: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is one of the prominent players in electronics system design and manufacturing services with three decades of experience (mainly in B-B). It serves various industries such as automotive, industrial, aerospace, defence, outer space, nuclear, medical, railways, IoT, and IT.

Kaynes is one of the key beneficiaries of the Government of India’s focus on the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative along with the global need of ‘China+1’. Covid was an inflection point for the ESDM industry and India has seen a massive trend change thereafter.

Top ESDM players have seen revenue compound annual growth rate of 14%-33% over the last three years, and Kaynes has clocked 45% CAGR.

The industry is expected to clock more than 30% CAGR over FY22-27E to reach Rs 6 trillion, and Kaynes aims to grow ahead of the industry.