Karur Vysya Bank — Strong Q4; Moderating Credit Cost To Sustain Rising RoA Trajectory: ICICI Securities

Driven by healthy ‘other income’, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. reported strong Q4 FY23 profit after tax at Rs 3.38 billlion with 1.5% annualised return on assets. Net interest margins were stable QoQ at 4.37% and asset quality remained strong with miniscule net slippages and further reduction in net non-performing assets.

Bank has prudently utilised the lumpy TWO recoveries towards shoring-up provision coverage ratio on the rate sensitive asset book, suggesting superior earnings quality. We like Karur Vysya Bank for:

the edge it has in cost of deposits over peers, balanced loanbook and broad-based growth, amongst lowest special mention account I plus II book across peers, strong tier-I capital, and superior return ratios.

In line with our view of peaking net interest margins, we are modelling moderation in the same parameter for Karur Vysya Bank. After a broadly stagnant employee count for past more than five years, the bank intends to hire aggressively.

This would undoubtedly lead to higher ‘cost to income’ ratio (captured in our estimates), but would also improve franchise strength, in our view.