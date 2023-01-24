Karur Vysya Bank Q3 Results Review - Higher Write-Offs Led To Multi-Quarter Low NNPL: ICICI Securities
Bank’s Q3 was characterised by its aggressive approach in cleaning up balance sheet, sustained improvement in core performance.
ICICI Securities Report
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 financial performance was characterised by its aggressive approach in cleaning up the balance sheet (written-off loans amounting to Rs 7.5 billion) and sustained improvement in core operating performance. Return on asset at 1.3% during Q3 FY23 is ahead of guidance – earlier the management was expecting 1.2% RoA by Q4 FY23.
Lower tax (~10%) and higher recovery (of Rs 0.85 billion) from written-off accounts supported earnings. Net non-performing loan ratio settled at a multi-quarter low of 0.9% during Q3 FY23 versus management’s target of bringing it down to less than 1% by March 2023.
While Karur Vysya Bank wrote off loans amounting to Rs 7.5 billion during Q3 FY23, it continued to maintain a strong provision coverage ratio at 67%. This resulted in higher provisioning at Rs 3.6 billion (more than 2% credit cost).
