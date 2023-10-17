Karur Vysya Bank Q2 Results Review - Strong Earnings Expected To Continue; Retaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi
Asset quality continues to improve.
Anand Rathi Report
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 profitability was strong, its 1.57% return on asset (up 4 basis points QoQ) coming on a stable operating performance and moderating provisions.
Key positives were-
a pick-up in credit growth across segments,
slippage rate under 1%,
margins over 4%, and
strong balance sheet.
With credit growth expected in the mid-teens and modest credit costs, earnings are expected to be strong.
We retain our 'Buy' rating, with a 12- month target price of Rs 172, valuing the stock at 1.1 times price/adjusted book value on the FY26E book.
Risks
Higher slippages in future (especially from the corporate portfolio) could lead to volatility in asset quality.
Stress in the small and medium enterprise book.
