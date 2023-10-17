Karur Vysya Bank Q2 Results Review - Strong Earnings Expected To Continue; Retaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 profitability was strong, its 1.57% return on asset (up 4 basis points QoQ) coming on a stable operating performance and moderating provisions.

Key positives were-

a pick-up in credit growth across segments, slippage rate under 1%, margins over 4%, and strong balance sheet.

With credit growth expected in the mid-teens and modest credit costs, earnings are expected to be strong.

We retain our 'Buy' rating, with a 12- month target price of Rs 172, valuing the stock at 1.1 times price/adjusted book value on the FY26E book.