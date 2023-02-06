Karnataka Bank Q3 Results Review - Steady Growth Momentum; Improved Asset Quality: Axis Securities

The Karnataka Bank Ltd.'s advances grew 12.7%/4% YoY/QoQ to Rs 62,532 crore. Aided by strong growth in advances and a higher yield on loan books, net interest income grew by 34/4% YoY/QoQ to Rs 835 crore.

Consequently, Karnataka Bank’s net interest margin improved by 65 basis points YoY but was flat sequentially. Non-interest income reported a subdued growth of 4% YoY and declined by 21% QoQ. This was due to a change in the provision of security receipts resulting in a one-time deduction from other income of 94 crore.

Opex inched up 9.6/4.6% YoY/QoQ. The cost/income ratio improved to 48.8% versus 56.5% YoY but increased sequentially. Thus, Karnataka Bank’s robust NIM and strong operating performance resulted in profit aftar tax growth of 105% YoY. However, it reported a profit after tax decline of 27% QoQ due to an increase in provisions.