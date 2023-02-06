Karnataka Bank Q3 Results Review - Steady Growth Momentum; Improved Asset Quality: Axis Securities
Karnataka Bank has been successful in improving profitability while maintaining its asset quality at the same time.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
The Karnataka Bank Ltd.'s advances grew 12.7%/4% YoY/QoQ to Rs 62,532 crore. Aided by strong growth in advances and a higher yield on loan books, net interest income grew by 34/4% YoY/QoQ to Rs 835 crore.
Consequently, Karnataka Bank’s net interest margin improved by 65 basis points YoY but was flat sequentially. Non-interest income reported a subdued growth of 4% YoY and declined by 21% QoQ. This was due to a change in the provision of security receipts resulting in a one-time deduction from other income of 94 crore.
Opex inched up 9.6/4.6% YoY/QoQ. The cost/income ratio improved to 48.8% versus 56.5% YoY but increased sequentially. Thus, Karnataka Bank’s robust NIM and strong operating performance resulted in profit aftar tax growth of 105% YoY. However, it reported a profit after tax decline of 27% QoQ due to an increase in provisions.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
SBI Q3 Results Review - Robust Performance Boosted By Treasury Gains: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.