Karnataka Bank Q1 Results Review - Advances Growth To Pick Up; Asset Quality Improved: Axis Securities

With potential hiring expected for expansion plans, we believe, Karnataka Bank Ltd.'s cost-income ratio would inch up to 49-50% in the near term. Thus, with opex expected to uptick, pre-provision operating profit would remain under pressure.

Slippages are expected to remain at current levels and non-performing asset is to report at 1.2% for FY24. Thus credit cost is expected to remain stable, thereby aiding profitability.

We believe healthy advances in growth, stable margins, and better asset quality would offset the impact of the increase in opex. Thus, we remain confident in the bank’s ability to report a sustainable return on asset of +1.2% over FY24-25E.