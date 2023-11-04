Kansai Nerolac Q2 Results Review - Robust Margin Performance; Maintain 'Buy': Dolat Capital

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 results were below our estimate. Revenue increased by 1.3% YoY was better compared to Asian Paints Ltd. (0.2% YoY growth).

During the quarter, industrial business reported high single digit growth but decorative business posted low single digit decline. Ex-putty decorative business posted flat revenue growth.

Gross margin expanded by 680 basis points YoY to 35.6%. Going ahead, Kansai plans to focus on high margin products which would augment margins. In addition, deflation in key commodities and less price pass on would help expand gross margin.

We have maintained our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates at Rs 9.1/10.0 as we believe that the lower sales in Q2 will get covered in Q3.

Also, we have introduced FY26E EPS at Rs 11.2. Going ahead, we believe that the company would perform better than peers due to margin led tailwinds in industrial.

Valuing Kansai at 36 times FY26E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 400. Maintain 'Buy'.