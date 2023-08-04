Kansai Nerolac Q1 - Weak Performance Than Peers In Spite Of Revival In Automotive Sector: ICICI Securities
Kansai Nerolac Paints reported revenue growth of +5.1% compared to Asian Paints and Akzo Nobel.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. reported revenue growth of +5.1% compared to Asian Paints Ltd. (+7%) and Akzo Nobel India Ltd. (+6.6%) YoY. Its Ebitda margin expansion (+294 basis points) was also lower than Asian Paints (+537 bps) and Akzo (+331 bps) YoY.
While Kansai is biggest beneficiary of revival in automotive sector, it has likely lost market shares decorative paints in our view.
Gain on sale of land at Thane (~Rs 5.1 billion post tax) is likely to provide growth capital when the competitive intensity is likely to increase from Q4 FY24.
Though correction in crude oil prices may provide interim relief in FY24E, we model Kansai to face steep competitive pressures post Grasim’s entry.
We also model likely impact on industry profit pool. Maintain 'Reduce' with discounted cash flow based revised target price of Rs 300 (implied price/earning of 21 times FY25E).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Asian Paints Q1 Results Review - Sales, Gross Margin Inline; Ebitda Surprises Positively: Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.