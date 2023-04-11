Kalyan Jewellers, Titan - Continuing Decent Demand Print For Jewellery In Q4: ICICI Securities

Both Titan Company Ltd. and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. reported decent demand prints in Q4 FY23 update. Titan’s jewelry revenue growth of ~23% YoY was higher compared to Kalyan’s (standalone) revenue growth of ~16% YoY. We believe the base quarter for Tanishq (on like-to-like basis) has been more severely impacted by Omicron-led disruptions (versus Kalyan) as Tanishq's retail presence is over-indexed in non-south and metro cities.

The story remains the same, when we compare two-year compound annual growth rate for both companies: Titan’s 9% versus Kalyan’s 4%. Titan's new consumer recruitment and store expansion (9% two year CAGR) are key drivers, in our opinion. Kalyan’s two year CAGR performance needs to be seen in the context of lower store expansion (explained below) and relatively young store portfolio; 37% stores of Kalyan are two-year old compared to 20% for Titan.

We model revenue CAGR of 23% for Kalyan and 18% for Titan over FY23-25E.

Sharp rise in the gold price during March 2023 has likely led to short-term softening of jewellery demand. In medium term, we believe that jewellery segment can outperform (other consumer discretionary segments) as it is relatively immune (inelastic wedding purchases, gold as an investment asset etc.) to general slowdown in consumer discretionary spends.

Both players have highlighted improvement in studded share which should augur well for gross margin expansion – with strong growth rates, Ebit margin print should also be good (operating leverage).