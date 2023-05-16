Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results Review - Buoyancy In Revenues Led By Non‐South At 38%: Centrum Broking
Centrum Broking Report
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 print was inline; consolidated revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew 18.4%/17.5%/ 43% YoY.
Despite volatility in gold prices, encouraging consumer demand witnessed in Q4 led by:
38% growth in new customer addition,
non-south growth at 38% versus south at 4%,
37% growth in studded - share at 28.3%, and
wedding season leading to strong footfalls.
With 149 showrooms, India revenues grew by 17.0%, while Middle-East clocked 29% growth (33 showrooms). E-commerce channel, Candere declined 18.0%, while gold coin sales remained at 4.0%.
Gross margin grew to 15.8% (+20bp); Ebitda grew 17.5% to Rs 2.6 billion despite higher ad-spends (+24%), employee cost (+27.1%), and other expenses (+17.6%) settling Ebitda margin at 7.6% (flat).
Kalyan Jewellers stayed buoyant on growth driven by successful execution of franchise owned company operated model (52 stores in non-south plus one pilot in south) yet displayed roadmap to cut debt pairing non-core assets.
