Kalyan Jewellers Q2 Results Review - Elevating Returns, Sustaining Revenue Outperformance: ICICI Securities
At current valuation, we revise our rating to 'Add' from 'Buy' with target price of Rs 360.
ICICI Securities Report
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. continues to deliver revenue outperformance (32%YoY) compared to peers 21% Titan Company Ltd. driven by franchise-led retail expansion (31%YoY) while same store sales growth performance was decent (at plus 8%YoY versus 22% for Titan).
Extension of the franchise owned company operated model in Middle East and in Candere format shall be return on invested capital accretive. Sharp improvement in return on capital employed/return on equity as per trailing twelve months (by 210 basis point to 19%/15% versus FY23) more than offsets the relative contraction in operating profit margins. We note
higher share of non-south revenues (now 46% contribution) and
increased studded sales are natural tailwinds for Kalyan’s margin profile and the benefit should continue to accrue for next few years (franchisee revenue at lower gross margins will likely mask the benefits partially).
We like the focus on recruiting new customers (plus 36% share in Q2). At current valuation, we revise our rating to 'Add' from 'Buy' with target price of Rs 360.
