Kalyan Jewellers Q1 Review - Execution Outperformance Likely To Sustain Stock Rerating: ICICI Securities
Revenue outperformance driven by store expansion.
ICICI Securities Report
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. reported outperformance in Q1 with 31% YoY (consolidated) revenue growth driven by execution of accelerated franchisee-led store expansion.
Same-store sales growth of 15% was healthy. Gross and Ebitda margins declined largely due to increased contribution of lower margin franchisee revenues. Non-south markets now contribute ~44% of revenues.
We note higher share of non-south revenues and increased studded sales are natural tailwinds for Kalyan’s margin profile and the benefit should continue to accrue for next few years (franchisees revenues at lower gross margins will likely mask the benefits).
We like the focus on recruiting new customers (+36% share in Q1). While management called out some likely moderation in revenue trajectory in short-term, Kalyan Jewellers has the potential to grow revenues at ~20% in rest of FY24E.
Our high conviction 'Buy' rating is intact. Retain top pick status.
