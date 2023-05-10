Kalpataru Power Q4 Results Review - Healthy Topline; Synergy Benefit Yet To Kick In: Prabhudas Lilladher

We revise our FY24/25E estimates by -11.9%/-7.2% factoring in-

slow revival in margin, cost synergy expected from H2 FY24 and continued low profitability in railway and oil and gas.

The merged entity of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. reported healthy revenue growth (up 23.3% YoY), while margins were impacted due to sudden rise in travelling cost (up 35% YoY) and legal fees.

Order pipeline remains strong in transmission and distribution, water, buildings and factories and oil and gas from domestic as well as exports market. Post-merger focus is on leveraging Kalpataru Power’s presence on export market in T&D segment to enter into other verticals such as buildings and factories, civil, water etc.

Management has guided for standalone revenue growth of ~30%, with order inflows of ~Rs 260 billion and profit before tax margin of 4.5-5% for FY24.

We remain positive on Kalpataru Power in long run owing to-