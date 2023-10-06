Kajaria, Somany Ceramics - Industry Tailwinds To Aid Growth: Nirmal Bang Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

Kajaria Ceramics - Capable and scalable

Kajaria Ceramics continues to maintain its margin leadership position within the tiles industry, consistently outperforming its peers. Over the past half-decade, Kajaria has maintained an impressive Ebitda margin average of 16%, whereas, in contrast to the industry's average of 10.7%.

Several key factors underpin Kajaria’s superior margin performance, including a well-calibrated product mix, rural market reach, major supplier 60% plus of its production caters to key commercial and residential projects, high proportion of in-house produced tiles and technologically advanced manufacturing process.

Consistently operating at more than 90% plus capacity utilisation levels, strong retail presence in the domestic market (exports account for only 2% of total volume), cost efficient operations and a robust balance sheet are key positives for Kajaria.

With over 2800 plus stock keeping units and 1,840-strong dealer network, direct sales and setting up of exclusive showrooms will only result in better margins. We expect healthy revenue growth during CY24-CY26E despite a high base. We estimate 13-15% volume growth during FY24-FY26E, revenue growth of 16% and Ebitda growth of 30%.

The company has historically traded at a five-year median price-earning multiple of 41. Therefore, we initiate 'Buy' rating on Kajaria with a target price of Rs 1,885 based on 40 times on September-25E earnings per share.

Key Risks: