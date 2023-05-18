Kajaria Ceramics Q4 Results Review - Softening Gas Prices Aided Margin Expansion: IDBI Capital

Kajaria Ceramic Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 result was inline with our estimate on net sales front, while margins were beat to our forecast given better than expected softening of gas prices.

Net sales growth was primarily driven by higher sales volume, while realization remained flat over Q4 FY22. Our interaction with the management suggests that demand outlook is healthy in domestic market, while deflationary pricing of natural gas bodes well for margin expansion.

Kajaria Ceramics remains focused on strengthening dealer network to bolster sales volume. Net sales increased by 9.4% YoY to Rs 12 billion, while Ebitda came in at Rs 1.7 billion, increased by 6% YoY.

Kajaria Ceramics reported net profit of Rs 1.1 billion, higher by 13.8% over same quarter last year.