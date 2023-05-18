BQPrimeResearch ReportsKajaria Ceramics Q4 Results Review - Softening Gas Prices Aided Margin Expansion: IDBI Capital
Kajaria Ceramics Q4 Results Review - Softening Gas Prices Aided Margin Expansion: IDBI Capital

Sales volume finally took off.

18 May 2023, 3:46 PM IST
Flooring tiles by Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. (Source: Company website)
Flooring tiles by Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. (Source: Company website)

IDBI Capital Report

Kajaria Ceramic Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 result was inline with our estimate on net sales front, while margins were beat to our forecast given better than expected softening of gas prices.

Net sales growth was primarily driven by higher sales volume, while realization remained flat over Q4 FY22. Our interaction with the management suggests that demand outlook is healthy in domestic market, while deflationary pricing of natural gas bodes well for margin expansion.

Kajaria Ceramics remains focused on strengthening dealer network to bolster sales volume. Net sales increased by 9.4% YoY to Rs 12 billion, while Ebitda came in at Rs 1.7 billion, increased by 6% YoY.

Kajaria Ceramics reported net profit of Rs 1.1 billion, higher by 13.8% over same quarter last year.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

IDBI Capital Kajaria Ceramics Q4FY23 Results Review.pdf
