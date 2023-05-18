Kajaria Ceramics Q4 Results Review - Softening Gas Prices Aided Margin Expansion: IDBI Capital
Sales volume finally took off.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Kajaria Ceramic Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 result was inline with our estimate on net sales front, while margins were beat to our forecast given better than expected softening of gas prices.
Net sales growth was primarily driven by higher sales volume, while realization remained flat over Q4 FY22. Our interaction with the management suggests that demand outlook is healthy in domestic market, while deflationary pricing of natural gas bodes well for margin expansion.
Kajaria Ceramics remains focused on strengthening dealer network to bolster sales volume. Net sales increased by 9.4% YoY to Rs 12 billion, while Ebitda came in at Rs 1.7 billion, increased by 6% YoY.
Kajaria Ceramics reported net profit of Rs 1.1 billion, higher by 13.8% over same quarter last year.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.