Kajaria Ceramics Q2 Results Review - Muted Tiles Volume Growth Likely To Revive In H2: Systematix

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.’s soft Q2 (revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax up 5%/6%/0% QoQ) came 2- 5% below our estimates. Gross margin expanded 348 basis points QoQ to 59.2%; Ebitda margin grew only by 12 bps QoQ to 16% due to higher-than-expected employee cost and other expenses.

Cash position improved by Rs 850 million QoQ to Rs 3.92 billion aided by reduction in working capital cycle (by nine days QoQ to 53).

Sustained weakness in domestic demand continued to suppress Kajaria Ceramics’ tiles volume/revenue growth at 6%/3% YoY in 2Q and 7%/4% in H1 FY24.

While gradual pick-up in volumes is visible since September, management has cut its FY24 tiles volume growth guidance to 9-10%. Reduction in power and fuel costs have aided Ebitda margins; 16% plus level sustainable in coming quarters.

We maintain our estimates and expect Kajaria Ceramics to record 12%/26%/32% compound annual growth rate in revenue/Ebitda/profit afer tax over FY23- 25E (after a low 10%/5%/7% CAGR over FY18-23), with Ebitda margin expanding 350bps to 17% in FY25E.

Despite ongoing capex, healthy ~20% return on equity and strong free cash flow would sustain. While we like Kajaria Ceramics for its leading position in tiles, execution capabilities and regular market-share gains, we see a low margin of safety at 34 times FY25E price/earnings.

Thus, we maintain 'Hold' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,397 at 38 times FY25E price/earnings.