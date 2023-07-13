Kajaria Ceramics - Poised For A Heathy Growth, Margin Expansion: ICICI Direct

Key Investment Thesis:

Healthy tiles volume growth with supportive catalyst:

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. has guided for ~13-15% YoY volume growth in the tiles segment during FY24 likely to be driven by-

expected rise in demand from tier-II and below cities, healthy capacity utilisations, expected increase in Kajaria’s capacity, enhanced distribution network and strong brand recall.

Exports are likely to grow by ~25% in FY24, largely from Morbi players, which implies that domestic branded players will continue to benefit with lesser concern over supply.

We expect ~11% compound annual growth rate in tiles volume with tiles revenues CAGR of ~13.2% over FY23-26 to Rs 5739 crore. Overall revenues CAGR of 13.8% is expected over FY23-26 at Rs 6431 crore.

Lower gas prices led margins improvement and earnings growth:

The gas prices have eased significantly over the last two quarters. Kajaria Ceramics expects net gains of Rs 130-140 crore in power and fuel costs on account of lower gas prices in FY24 and thus conservatively has guided for margins in the range of 14-16% in FY24.

With respite in sas prices, we expect Ebitda margins to reach ~16%/16.3%/17% in FY24/FY25/FY26, respectively from 13.5% in FY22. We expect ~27% earnings CAGR over FY23-26.

Return ratios to inch up ahead:

The strong earnings growth and healthy dividend payout is likely to improve return ratios (return on capital employed likely at 25.6% in FY26E versus ~17.7% in FY23).