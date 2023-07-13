Kajaria Ceramics - Poised For A Heathy Growth, Margin Expansion: ICICI Direct
Healthy Morbi exports implies organised domestic players to benefit.
ICICI Direct Report
Key Investment Thesis:
Healthy tiles volume growth with supportive catalyst:
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. has guided for ~13-15% YoY volume growth in the tiles segment during FY24 likely to be driven by-
expected rise in demand from tier-II and below cities,
healthy capacity utilisations,
expected increase in Kajaria’s capacity,
enhanced distribution network and
strong brand recall.
Exports are likely to grow by ~25% in FY24, largely from Morbi players, which implies that domestic branded players will continue to benefit with lesser concern over supply.
We expect ~11% compound annual growth rate in tiles volume with tiles revenues CAGR of ~13.2% over FY23-26 to Rs 5739 crore. Overall revenues CAGR of 13.8% is expected over FY23-26 at Rs 6431 crore.
Lower gas prices led margins improvement and earnings growth:
The gas prices have eased significantly over the last two quarters. Kajaria Ceramics expects net gains of Rs 130-140 crore in power and fuel costs on account of lower gas prices in FY24 and thus conservatively has guided for margins in the range of 14-16% in FY24.
With respite in sas prices, we expect Ebitda margins to reach ~16%/16.3%/17% in FY24/FY25/FY26, respectively from 13.5% in FY22. We expect ~27% earnings CAGR over FY23-26.
Return ratios to inch up ahead:
The strong earnings growth and healthy dividend payout is likely to improve return ratios (return on capital employed likely at 25.6% in FY26E versus ~17.7% in FY23).
Rating and target price:
Kajaria Ceramics with a net cash balance sheet and superior brand, is a solid play on tiles sector with expanding reach to tier-II/III cities. With gas price decline, sharp margin recovery will be seen in FY24 driving strong earnings growth.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating.
We value Kajaria Ceramics at Rs 1680 per share (based on 38 times FY26 price/earnings)
About the company:
Kajaria Ceramics is the largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles in India with current annual capacity of 84.5 million square metres as of FY23.
Apart from completed capex of Rs 250 crore on tiles, it is adding 2.4 msm brownfield capex in Sikandrabad and setting up a plant of 5.1 msm in Nepal in joint venture.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
