Kajaria Ceramics - Margins To Improve In H2 FY23: ICICI Direct

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. is likely to witness an improvement in margins in H2 FY23.

The management has guided for ~15% YoY volume growth in the tiles segment during FY23, implying ~11% in H2 FY23 with October, 2022 being relatively soft amid festivities.

We believe while Q3 could witness modest volume growth, double digit growth is likely from Q4 FY22 with underlying real estate demand remaining robust.

Also, the company expects minimum 200 basis points improvement in margin (to 14% plus) in H2 FY23 with relaxation in gas prices, use of alternate fuel and softening in raw material costs.

Kajaria Ceramics has started using liquefied petroleum gas partly as an alternate to gas from November 2022 at Srikalahasti, Morbi and Gailpur plants in view of elevated gas prices.

The company’s average fuel price is likely to come down to Rs 55/standard cubic metre in Q3 FY23 (versus Rs 62/scm in Q2 FY23) with softening in gas prices and use of LPG as an alternate fuel.