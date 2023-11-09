Jyothy Labs Q2 Results Review - Superior Execution Trumps Unconducive Macros: ICICI Securities
Revenue growth momentum intact (outperforming peers) despite weak macros.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We reckon, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. stock will continue to rerate as it reaps the gains of focused strategy and improved execution under Ms Jyothy's leadership. Distribution-led volume gains are integral to the thesis. Q2 FY24 results stay good and improving –
plus 11% revenue growth YoY (plus 9% YoY volume growth),
operating margins improving to all-time high of 18.5%, and
focus on laying (medium term) building blocks – rural and low unit pack focus along with distribution expansion.
The good performance was broad-based led by personal care (led by core and innovations) and fabric care (led by mass brands).
Dishwashing also had a good quarter while HI continues to underperform due to category issues.
Jyothy Labs continues to gain market shares across most of its categories over last few years. We like management’s strategy of prioritising market share gains / volume growth. Jyothy Labs remains top pick in consumer Staples. 'Buy' retained.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Emami Q2 Results Review - Cautiously Optimistic, Winter To Watch Out For: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.