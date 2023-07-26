Jyothy Labs Q1 Results Review - Template Is Set, Repeatability At Work: ICICI Securities
Operating margins revert to pre-Covid levels.
ICICI Securities Report
We are repeating the headline used previously about Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.'s performance. Our conviction is intact. Its performance continues to be impressive under Ms Jyothy's leadership.
Q1 FY24 underlying results stay good and improving –
+15% revenue growth YoY (+9% YoY volume growth) and
focus on laying (medium-term) building blocks – rural and low unit packs focus along with distribution expansion.
The good performance was across segments led by personal care and fabric care. Dishwashing also had a good quarter while household insecticides had a decent recovery on low base.
Gross margin and Ebitda margins have recovered well to ~48% (+800 basis points YoY) and ~17% (+710 bps YoY), respectively.
Jyothy Labs continues to gain market shares across most of its categories over last few years. We like management’s strategy of prioritising market share gains / volume growth.
Stock is still in value-zone after 70% one-year returns, in our opinion. Jyothy Labs remains top pick in consumer staples. 'Buy' retained.
